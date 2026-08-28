U.K. Activists Demand Ali G Movie Ban Amid Backlash

As the trailer for the upcoming mockumentary “Ali G: Who Iz I?” debuted earlier this week, excitement quickly turned to backlash in the U.K. Various groups have launched campaigns to halt the film’s release, sparking heated debates about the character’s relevance and impact in today’s society.

Criticism Mounts Over Cultural Sensitivity

Sasha Baron Cohen’s comedy character, Ali G, has stirred significant controversy online. Critics have taken to social media, labeling the character as an “outdated” and “racist” stereotype. In the trailer, Ali G dons fake dreadlocks and a Rastafarian hat while humorously stating his intention to be an “absent” father—a portrayal that many argue perpetuates harmful tropes.

In response to the negative feedback, NewsCord, a news comparison and media monitoring platform, initiated a campaign urging cinemas worldwide to refuse screening the film. By the end of the week, they reported sending over 36,000 emails to major cinema chains on behalf of concerned citizens.

Historical Backlash and Cultural Appropriation

Critics are drawing parallels between today’s backlash and early criticisms of the character when Ali G first appeared on British television in 1998. Notable personalities, like comedian Felix Dexter, previously described the character as an “alibi for racism,” arguing it allows white audiences to laugh at Black culture without confronting their own biases. Jeanette Winterson echoed this sentiment, questioning the difference between Ali G and the controversial Black and White Minstrels.

In a recent Substack post, British writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch reflected on the character’s past impact, admitting that while she found Ali G offensive in her youth, the character feels completely out of sync in the current cultural climate. “Black people don’t dress like that anymore. Even white people imitating Black people don’t talk like that anymore,” she noted. Hirsch criticized Cohen’s humor as a “crude compound” of outdated stereotypes.

Ambiguous Cinematic Landscape

Despite the campaign’s momentum, reports of its success appear to be exaggerated. NewsCord shared a response from Picturehouse Cinemas that seemed to affirm the campaign’s impact, stating they “currently do not have any plans to screen this film on its release.” However, sources indicate this was merely a standard customer response for films not yet booked. Given Picturehouse’s focus on arthouse films and the timing of the release amidst the London Film Festival, the likelihood of screening “Ali G: Who Iz I?” appears uncertain.

Phil Clapp, head of the U.K. Cinema Association, emphasized that cinemas aim to engage a broad audience rather than act as censors. He stated, “Where a film has been given a certificate by the BBFC, they will decide whether or not to play it solely with the likely response of their audience in mind.”

Cohen’s Anticipated Backlash

While it remains unclear if Cohen expected the backlash surrounding “Ali G: Who Iz I?”, he did indicate awareness of the potential for controversy. In a tweet linked to the trailer, he remarked, “In an age when a single comedian’s career can be ended by a single un-PC joke, I thought I’d play it safe and bring this guy back.”