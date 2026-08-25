Sacha Baron Cohen Revives Ali G in Hilarious New Mockumentary

Amazon MGM has unveiled the official trailer for “Ali G: Who Iz I?,” marking the return of Sacha Baron Cohen’s infamous London bad boy in a new mockumentary. This film promises to deliver the outrageous humor that fans have come to expect from Cohen, who has inhabited a yve-style.com of unconventional characters throughout his career.

The Plot Twist for Ali G

The official synopsis reveals that after 20 years of “chillin’, tokin’ and bonin’,” Ali G faces an unexpected life change: his long-term girlfriend, Julie (played by Morgana Robinson), is eight months pregnant. This shocking revelation propels Ali G out of his laid-back lifestyle and onto American shores, where he seeks to reclaim his former glory. However, his journey is fraught with challenges as he encounters adversaries that pose a threat to both his life and that of his unborn child.

A Legacy Revisited

Sacha Baron Cohen first introduced Ali G during Channel 4’s “The 11 O’Clock Show” in 1998, later gaining a larger platform with “Da Ali G Show” in the early 2000s. The character’s film debut came in 2002 with “Ali G Indahouse,” directed by Mark Mylod, who is also known for his work on “Succession.”

The Art of Provocation

Cohen is renowned for his unique comedic style, which often involves adopting outrageous personas to elicit genuine reactions from unsuspecting participants. As Ali G, he has famously interviewed intellectuals and political figures, including Noam Chomsky and Newt Gingrich, pushing the boundaries of satire and social commentary.

Behind the Scenes and Directorial Debut

<p"Who Iz I?" was filmed in secrecy, mirroring the approach Cohen took with iconic projects like "Borat" and "Brüno." The film not only marks Cohen's return to the director's chair but also sees him take on writing and producing responsibilities through his Four by Two Films banner. Executive producers for the project include Petr Jákl and Emily Kob. In a playful Instagram reveal from July, Cohen, in character as Ali G, quipped, "Dey haz finally made a documentary about me. And it ain’t dat crap one about da penguins, dis one haz got at least twice as much animal sex."

Recent Projects and Future Roles

Aside from this latest venture, Cohen has appeared as the villainous Mephisto in the Marvel series “Ironheart,” and has also starred in “Ladies First” for Netflix and “Balls Up” for Prime Video. His versatility continues to solidify his status as a prominent figure in contemporary entertainment.

Release Date and Trailer