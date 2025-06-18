Tyler Perry Faces Lawsuit from Actor over Assault Claims

In a significant development in the entertainment industry, Tyler Perry faces a lawsuit from Derek Dixon, an actor from “The Oval,” alleging sexual harassment and battery. The case brings to light serious accusations of misconduct against the prolific filmmaker and highlights concerns regarding power dynamics in Hollywood. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, outlines claims that Perry allegedly exploited his influence to harass those working under him.

Allegations Against Tyler Perry

Derek Dixon, known for his roles on “The Oval” and “Ruthless,” has accused Tyler Perry of multiple instances of unwanted sexual advances dating back to 2021. These allegations include incidents where Perry allegedly pinned Dixon against a wall and groped him. Moreover, Dixon claims his clothes were forcibly removed in a separate assault attempt and that Perry sneaked into bed with him on another occasion. These claims accuse the mogul of manipulating his Hollywood status to exploit male actors within his productions.

The lawsuit claims Perry has “been using his power and influence to molest, abuse, and sexually assault impressionable and vulnerable employees and actors who look to him for guidance and mentorship while pursuing their dreams,” indicating a pattern of abusive behavior.

Response from Tyler Perry’s Legal Team

Matthew Boyd, a lawyer representing Tyler Perry, has responded to these allegations, labeling Dixon as “an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam.” Boyd expressed confidence that the claims are fabricated and will not succeed.

Dixon is seeking at least $260 million for damages related to sexual harassment, battery, assault, and several other claims of workplace misconduct.

Details from the Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Perry first recruited Dixon in 2019 during a party in Atlanta. The complaint includes text messages in which Perry allegedly made inappropriate remarks, escalating to an incident in January 2020 where Dixon claims Perry entered his bed without consent. Following this, Dixon accepted a role on “The Oval” and alleges he endured ongoing harassment out of fear for his career.

Another alleged incident occurred after a filming session where Perry allegedly groped Dixon in his trailer. Dixon was reportedly uncertain about whom to report these incidents to, as he was not aware of an existing human resources department.

Consequences and Reactions

In June 2021, Dixon claims that after a discussion about a pitch for a show, Perry acted inappropriately again. Subsequently, Dixon received offers from Perry’s associates, including a pay raise and a production opportunity, which never materialized due to contractual complications with Paramount Global.

Dixon eventually reported the allegations to regulatory agencies. He chose not to return for another season of “The Oval,” after which Perry warned him about breaching his contract if he disclosed reasons for his departure.

This lawsuit has sparked discussions about the power dynamics in the entertainment industry and the imperative for safe working environments.