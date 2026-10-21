Tyler Cameron's Fiancée Tate Madden Opens Up About Pregnancy Anxiety

Amber Glenn is tuning out negativity as she navigates the emotional landscape of competing on Dancing With the Stars. Her journey isn’t just about the dance but also the powerful personal narratives that unfold on stage, particularly during significant moments like Dedication Night.

Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden’s Special Announcement

On a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars, Tyler Cameron and his fiancée Tate Madden made a joyful announcement: they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared this exciting news during a routine that featured impressive lifts and spins, which had Madden feeling both exhilarated and anxious.

Tate Madden on Her Fears

Following the performance, Madden opened up about the fears she experienced before the dance. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he lifted me over his head,’” she said in an exclusive interview with E! News. “He mustered up every ounce of strength he had because he knew I’d probably start crying if he couldn’t get me over his head anymore.” It’s clear that the emotional weight of the moment and the thrill of the lift combined to create a whirlwind experience for her.

Tyler Cameron Soothes His Fiancée

In response to Madden’s apprehensions, Cameron reassured her, saying, “No, you were up there like a feather, baby.” His words highlighted the trust and support that defines their relationship, even as they navigate the challenges of preparing for parenthood.

A Dance Dedicated to Family

The couple’s dance was not just a celebration of their love but also a poignant tribute to Cameron’s late mother, Andrea Cameron. as they infused their performance with heartfelt emotion dedicated to her memory. This layer of personal significance made the routine even more impactful for both the dancers and their audience.