Tyler Cameron Mistakenly Addressed as “Dylan” by Derek Hough

In a high-energy opening night for Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars, Tyler Cameron made quite an impression as he debuted his skills on the dance floor alongside professional partner, performed the tango to Lenny Kravitz’s hit “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The duo not only captivated the audience but also left the judges raving about their performance.

A Stellar Performance

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli couldn’t help but take note of Cameron’s natural talent. Hough remarked that they would need to mention Cameron’s actual name multiple times due to his standout performance. Tonioli praised Cameron’s “natural musicality,” a compliment that fueled the excitement around the young star’s capabilities.

Judges’ Praise

Inaba expressed her admiration, stating she was “beyond impressed” with the chemistry and execution displayed by Cameron and Burgess. “That was amazing,” she declared. “You have a commanding performance; lean into it.” Such accolades underscore the intense preparation that went into Cameron’s impressive premiere.

Commitment and Passion

For the 33-year-old reality star, the positive feedback reflects the hard work he put in leading up to premiere night. “I mean, to get to be in this room, do this dance, do all these things, have an amazing partner like this,” Cameron said in an interview with People, published on September 5. “It’s an incredible journey that you’re going to look back on forever.” Cameron’s enthusiasm for the experience speaks volumes about his dedication to the competition.

Support from Home

Adding to the excitement of the night is the support from Cameron’s fiancée, Tate Madden, to whom he recently got engaged. “This was her dream as a little kid, too,” he shared, revealing just how meaningful this experience is for both of them. “So to be here, she’s just eating this up.” Cameron’s commitment to the competition is matched by his fiancée’s passion, amplifying their shared journey on this dance adventure.

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