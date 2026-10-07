Daughter of DWTS Stars Pasha and Daniella Believes Amber Glenn Is Elsa

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are not only partners on the dance floor but also in life, sharing the unique experience of competing together on Dancing With the Stars. Their daughter, 3-year-old Nikita, has added a charming twist to their competitive dynamic, referring to Karagach’s dancing partner, Ezra Frech, as “Superman.”

Elsa Takes Center Stage

In a light-hearted moment following the Oct. 6 episode, Pashkov and his partner, Amber Glenn, shared what nicknames their daughter might have for Glenn. Glenn, who dazzled audiences with her performance, humorously remarked, “Honestly, if she saw me in this tonight, she’d just call me Elsa.”

A Frozen-Inspired Performance

Pashkov echoed her sentiment, stating, “I was gonna say the same thing because that’s her favorite princess. She just dressed up for the Disney Huluween event as Elsa.” The nod to the beloved Disney character was fitting, especially given Glenn’s stunning rumba performance set to Mariah Carey‘s “Hero.”

Her costume featured shimmering blue chiffon, capturing the essence of the ice queen. Pashkov quipped, “Today, the only thing we’re missing is a braid,” referring to Elsa’s iconic hairstyle.