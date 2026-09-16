Travis Kelce Shares Adorable Nickname Jason Kelce's Kids Gave Taylor Swift

In the playful world of celebrity connections, the daughters of Jason Kelce recently found themselves in a humorous situation involving none other than Taylor Swift. As the Grammy-winning artist began dating Jason’s brother, NFL star Travis Kelce, the young girls were starstruck, revealing an endearing quirk in their attempts to address the pop icon.

Calling on Taylor Swift

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis shared a light-hearted anecdote about Jason’s daughters—6-year-old Wyatt, 5-year-old Elliotte, 3-year-old Bennett, and 18-month-old Finnley—and their struggle to drop the formalities when they met Swift. “We had to break that habit of your daughters,” Travis explained, recounting how they insisted on calling her “Taylor Swift” instead of settling for a more casual “Taylor.”

Adorably Awkward Moments

Jason added to the story, noting that his daughters were quite animated during the encounter, saying, “‘Taylor Swift, can I do this? Taylor Swift!’” He defended their behavior, explaining that such reactions are typical when someone reaches a high level of fame. However, he took the opportunity to gently encourage his kids to feel comfortable, reminding them, “You can call her ‘Taylor.’”

Learning to Keep it Cool

The humorous exchange not only highlights the charm of innocence in Jason’s daughters but also offers a glimpse into how Travis navigates his own interactions with celebrities. Despite his experience in the limelight, the Kansas City Chiefs player admitted to occasionally struggling to play it cool around A-listers. For instance, it took him some time to acclimate to his friendship with spiritual Hollywood figure Tom Cruise, who was spotted cheering for Travis’s team during their recent game against the Denver Broncos on September 14.