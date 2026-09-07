Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Romantic NYC Night Out

Taylor Swift has officially entered her married era, embracing life alongside her husband, NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple recently made headlines after opting for a romantic date night in New York City, choosing to skip the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, where Swift’s concert film, The Eras Tour: The Final Show, was nominated for five awards.
A Night Out in the Big Apple
On September 6, Swift and Kelce enjoyed a group dinner at the Ambassadors Clubhouse, a popular Indian restaurant located in the vibrant NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. A source revealed to E! News that the pair, both 36, dined in the ground floor dining room, indulging in a selection of “classic cocktails and dishes” inspired by Northern Indian cuisine.
Casual Chic Style
During their night out, Swift turned heads in a stunning long gold-and-brown halter dress, while Kelce opted for a laid-back look with chinos, a short-sleeve top, and checkered Vans, showcasing a casual yet stylish ensemble that perfectly complemented their evening together.
Post-Wedding Relaxation
The couple’s dinner date comes just two months after their wedding in New York City, and it seems they’re enjoying some well-deserved downtime. Kelce recently wrapped up summer training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in August, gearing up for the team’s first NFL game of the season, scheduled for September 14. Coincidentally, that same night, the 2026 Emmy Awards will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, adding another layer of interest to their choice to forego the event.