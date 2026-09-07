Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Romantic NYC Night Out

Taylor Swift has officially entered her married era, embracing life alongside her husband, NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple recently made headlines after opting for a romantic date night in New York City, choosing to skip the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, where Swift’s concert film, The Eras Tour: The Final Show, was nominated for five awards.

A Night Out in the Big Apple

On September 6, Swift and Kelce enjoyed a group dinner at the Ambassadors Clubhouse, a popular Indian restaurant located in the vibrant NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. A source revealed to E! News that the pair, both 36, dined in the ground floor dining room, indulging in a selection of “classic cocktails and dishes” inspired by Northern Indian cuisine.

Casual Chic Style

During their night out, Swift turned heads in a stunning long gold-and-brown halter dress, while Kelce opted for a laid-back look with chinos, a short-sleeve top, and checkered Vans, showcasing a casual yet stylish ensemble that perfectly complemented their evening together.

Post-Wedding Relaxation