Jason Kelce's Stunning Transformation: A Clean-Shaven Look

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is reflecting on his college days and particularly his grooming habits as he prepares for his induction into the University of Cincinnati’s Hall of Fame. Looking back at old photos from his time on the football team, Kelce can’t help but critique a significant aspect of his appearance: his facial hair—or lack thereof.

A Hairy Situation

In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, aired on September 2, Jason revealed, “I just hate the way my face looks without a beard.” As he browsed through nostalgic images of his college team huddled during games, he expressed concern over how he appeared when passionate on the field. “Is that what I look like when I’m yelling? Is that how it always looks?” he pondered.

Grooming Blunders

Kelce’s criticism didn’t stop at his bare face. He also addressed his eyebrow grooming from that era, admitting, “That was back when I used to just take my razor, and that’s how I trim my eyebrows. I would just go straight across my eyebrows. So they ended up being super thin and not having any shape.” At 38, Kelce can look back with a mixture of humor and horror at the grooming choices of his younger self.