Top 12 Sweatshirts for Stylish Adult Men

In the world of men’s fashion, sweatshirts have emerged as versatile wardrobe staples that effortlessly blend comfort with style. From casual hangouts to virtual meetings, the best sweatshirts for grown-up men are redefining everyday wear. With options suitable for various occasions and temperatures, these sweatshirts promise both practicality and a touch of sophistication.

Whether you’re on Zoom, out running errands, or relaxing at home, these sweatshirts will keep you looking effortlessly cool.

Let’s face it: owning a great sweatshirt is basically a modern essential. Like your favorite T-shirt and sweatpants, the best sweatshirts for grown-up men have graduated from “lazy day loungewear” to “acceptable everywhere” status. Working from home? Grab a sweatshirt. Running errands? A sweatshirt is the easiest option. Outdoor concert where the forecast says “it might dip below freezing temps, but it might not.” Cue the sweatshirt (and bringing your own will save you from buying one at the merch stand). At this point, not having one you love is a big fashion oversight.

While sweatshirts only recently earned their all-star status, it’s been a long time coming. Since the nineties, logo hoodies and designer crewnecks have quietly become ubiquitous, infiltrating streetwear looks and runway shows. And now, they belong in your weekly rotation.

Whatever your vibe, fit, or material preference, there’s a sweatshirt to suit your lifestyle. Shop some of our favorite picks below.

Pair of Thieves French Terry Sweatshirt

A favorite of our editors, this Pair of Thieves French Terry Sweatshirt is ultra-lightweight, making it ideal for breezy summer nights or those just-crisp-enough fall days. Made from premium cotton, it’s soft, airy, and moves with you (not against you). The classic square cut makes it highly versatile, allowing it to be paired with everything from jeans to board shorts.

Lululemon Pullover Hoodie

Available in nine stylish colors, this hoodie from Lululemon is quick-drying, smooth to the touch, and has a sturdy, slightly boxy fit. It also features multiple hidden pockets, a convenient hanger loop on the neck, and just the right amount of stretch.

TravisMatthew Coin Toss Quarter Zip Hoodie

TravisMatthew has established itself as a go-to for elevated, sporty staples. A case in point is the brand’s Coin Toss Quarter Zip Hoodie. The polyester is ultra-soft and durable enough to withstand the abuses of traveling and commuting. Plus, as with all the brand’s pieces, the sweatshirt comes in two modern, neutral colors for maximum style versatility.

Stone Island Logo Sweatshirt

Stone Island is having a major moment right now, especially since some of Hollywood’s most famous faces, including Travis Scott and Liam Gallagher, were spotted in the brand. And we can’t blame them: the Italian clothing company makes some of the softest, most luxurious garments you could own. Grab this navy blue crewneck on Mr. Porter to try it out for yourself.

Fresh Clean Threads Zip-Up Hoodie

Yes, a hoodie can be flattering, as proven by this zip-up from Fresh Clean Threads. Made of soft cotton-poly fleece, the sweatshirt hugs the body for cozy warmth and a flattering fit. All of the details are high-quality as well, from the brushed nickel hardware to the ribbed cuffs and waistline.

Champion Men’s Reverse Weave Crew

Sweatshirts from classic sportswear brands have become a favorite among sweater-wearers from just about every walk of life. This reverse-weave Champion crewneck is one that we’ve been seeing everywhere from the gym to the street, and even on some of our favorite musicians like Chance the Rapper. The poly-fleece fabric is warm, soft, and extra durable, and the massive plethora of colors means you can get one (or a few) to match your casual style.

Todd Snyder x Champion Pocket Sweatshirt

If you’re looking for a vintage take on the modern sweatshirt, check out this pocket crew from Todd Snyder + Champion. The sweatshirt combines Champion’s sweatwear know-how with Todd Snyder’s designer touch for a unique, upscale staple. The fabric, a premium loopback French Terry, is given a vintage sun-faded look that we’re very into. It comes in a handful of great colors and works well with button-ups and slacks or sweats and tees.

Outerknown Sur Snap Hoodie

Outerknown was founded by surf legend Kelly Slater, but the brand’s sustainable clothing isn’t just for surfers. Pieces like this Sur Snap hoodie make a great addition to any athleisure collection because they tweak the classic mold for the better. The hoodie uses a soft hemp-cotton blend, which, thanks to the hemp, feels heavier than most sweatshirts. The snap closure on the collar also adds extra warmth when needed, while on-seam pockets provide ample space for stashing stuff in the front.

Richer Poorer Men’s Recycled Fleece Hoodie

This hooded sweatshirt from Richer Poorer got some much-deserved attention thanks to Trevor Noah wearing it during The Daily Show broadcasts. It was a smart pick on Noah’s part, as it’s both laidback and comfortable (as all great sweatshirts should be) but also slightly structured thanks to a cotton-polyester build. We like it in this versatile, eye-catching Golden Verde color, although the tie-dye option is also great as a bold loungewear choice.

Nike Men’s Sportswear Hoodie

If you’re looking for a cozy sweatshirt for lazy mornings or workout warmups, check out this classic Nike fleece hoodie. It’s a no-nonsense casual-wear staple with just a hint of branding in the form of the Nike logo on the chest. Plus, you get a ton of colors to choose from, ranging from tame to bold.

AMI Small ADC Sweatshirt

AMI’s simple, upscale crewneck utilizes premium organic cotton and a flattering fit for a sweatshirt you’ll never want to take off. On the chest, you’ll find AMI’s Ami de Coeur motif, providing a small yet noticeable reminder of the French brand you’re rocking.

Reigning Champ Terry Slim Zip Hoodie

Another upgraded hoodie is this slim-fit style from Reigning Champ. The Canadian brand handcrafts their sweaters using pure cotton, and the added craftsmanship shows. The sweatshirt feels better than most, and it looks that way in person to the trained eye.