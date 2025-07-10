Top Creatives Unite at Variety & Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit

The Truth Seekers Summit, hosted by Variety and Rolling Stone, returns for its fifth year, uniting some of the most influential voices in journalism, documentaries, and cultural commentary. Scheduled for August 14 in New York, this year’s event promises compelling discussions on truth, storytelling, and the impact these elements have on society. Anchored by the participation of figures like Jake Tapper, Amy Schumer, Amber Ruffin, Roy Wood Jr., and Ronny Chieng, the summit explores pressing narratives and offers insight into the evolving media landscape.

Amidst a year marked by sociopolitical challenges, the summit, in collaboration with Paramount+, aims to highlight fearless journalism and groundbreaking documentaries. It provides a platform for dynamic conversations with journalists, filmmakers, and headline-making talents eager to shed light on truth and storytelling.

Honoring Jake Tapper

One of the notable highlights is the celebration of Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and author, who will be awarded the prestigious Truth Seekers Award. Known for his incisive journalism, Tapper has been a central figure in CNN’s coverage of major political events. Since joining CNN in 2013, he has anchored shows like The Lead with Jake Tapper and State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. This year, he took the spotlight during CNN’s extensive 2024 election coverage, orchestrating key debates and live reports.

Engaging Dialogues

The summit will also feature a keynote from Amy Schumer, alongside director Alexander Hammer, discussing their documentary Room to Move, which explores autism through dance and seeks to challenge societal perceptions about neurodivergence. Additionally, Ronny Chieng, renowned for his work on The Daily Show, will delve into his unique blend of political comedy.

Comedians Amber Ruffin and Roy Wood Jr. will engage in a conversation about comedy’s role in cultural commentary, reflecting on how humor has adapted to the continuous flow of news this year.

Documentary Insights

The event will host a Documentary Roundtable, gathering filmmakers like R.J. Cutler and Bao Nguyen to discuss nonfiction storytelling. They will provide insights into their creative processes and address ethical challenges in documentary filmmaking.

A timely discussion on the documentary Bodyguard of Lies, featuring director Dan Krauss and journalist Craig Whitlock, will explore the complexities of depicting the Afghanistan war and media manipulation. This conversation, moderated by Susan Zirinsky, aims to provoke thought on current global events.

Industry Panels

A panel titled “The State of the Documentary Industry” will feature industry leaders from Tribeca, PBS, and others, examining the documentary filmmaking landscape, from festivals to streaming platforms. Experts like Dan O’Meara and Sylvia Bugg will share their perspectives on the future of documentary distribution and production.

The summit’s emphasis on investigative storytelling and true crime features discussions with leaders like Joe Berlinger and Lisa Cortés, focusing on the responsibilities involved in translating real-life stories to the screen. These sessions highlight the technical and ethical facets of crafting impactful documentaries.

The Truth Seekers Summit, supported by Paramount+, underscores its commitment to celebrating stories that matter, with exclusive panels and conversations streamed live. This special feature coincides with a dedicated release, showcasing the dedication of Variety and Rolling Stone to the truth. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with trailblazers shaping today’s narratives.