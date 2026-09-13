Tom Felton Can't Wait for Rupert Grint's Ron Weasley Comeback

Tom Felton, renowned for his role as Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” film series, has expressed his enthusiasm for Rupert Grint’s anticipated return to the stage as Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” Felton recently shared his excitement, indicating that he cannot wait to see Grint back in the iconic role that resonated with fans globally.

Tom Felton’s Affection for Rupert Grint’s Return

In a recent interview, Tom Felton articulated his joyful anticipation regarding Rupert Grint’s upcoming performance. He said, “I’m so excited to see Rupert play Ron Weasley again,” highlighting the camaraderie and affection that former co-stars share long after the original film series concluded.

Rupert Grint Takes on Broadway

Rupert Grint’s portrayal of Ron Weasley in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” marks not only a return to the character but also his debut on Broadway. Fans are eager to witness his performance, and the production is receiving significant attention as a result. The excitement surrounding this return is palpable among the Harry Potter community.

Discovering More About Rupert Grint

A recent article titled “6 Facts About Incoming Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star Rupert Grint That Will Have You Saying ‘Blimey!’,” delves into various interesting aspects of Grint’s life and career, revealing insights that highlight his journey since the original films.

Tickets for the Magical Experience

Fans eager to witness Grint’s rendition of Ron Weasley can secure their seats now. An announcement on “Get Tickets Now for Rupert Grint’s Broadway Return in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” allows guests to partake in this magical experience, underlining the demand for the show among the theater-going public.

Tom Felton Collaborating with Aidan Close

In addition to Grint’s return, Tom Felton is also set to work alongside Aidan Close in the play. Their collaboration promises to add further excitement to the performance, showcasing newly formed dynamics while maintaining the legacy of the beloved franchise. According to a report from “Yahoo,” their performances promise to enchant audiences and create memorable moments.