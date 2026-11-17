Universal Pictures is reportedly in the early stages of developing a new, untitled romantic comedy featuring the talents of Keke Palmer and Lena Dunham, according to sources close to the project. While Universal representatives have chosen not to comment on the development, excitement builds around the collaboration of these two dynamic creators.

The Creative Team Behind the Film

The screenplay for this upcoming rom-com is penned by Tracy Oliver and Scott King. Oliver is well-known as the creator and executive producer of the acclaimed Prime Video series Harlem, which highlights the intricacies of friendship among 30-somethings in New York. Harlem garnered significant recognition with six NAACP Image Award nominations and two GLAAD Media Awards nominations over its three-season run from 2021 to 2025. She also created and wrote the BET hit series First Wives Club and co-wrote the blockbuster Girls Trip, becoming the first African-American woman to craft a film that crossed the $100 million mark. Recently, she co-wrote the holiday comedy Deck the Y’Alls, starring Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain, and contributed to Netflix’s Women Like Us. Oliver is represented by CAA, Artists First, and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Notable Collaborators

Scott King, known for his work on Mad TV and as a showrunner and executive producer on Prime Video’s Overcompensating, joins Oliver on the writing team. He has also contributed to shows like Insatiable, SMILF, Difficult People, and The Real O’Neals, and is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Star Power: Keke Palmer’s Involvement

Keke Palmer, a two-time Emmy winner, continues to shine in the entertainment industry. She most recently appeared in Peacock’s The ‘Burbs and Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters, and has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Spaceballs: The New One and Ride or Die, a romantic buddy comedy with Marlon Wayans. As the project develops, Palmer is expected to star in the romantic comedy while also exploring a producing role. She is represented by 3 Arts and Hertz Lichtenstein Yong & Polk.

Joining Forces with Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham is another driving force behind this film, leading her production company, Good Thing Going. Dunham recently announced a revival of her celebrated HBO series Girls, along with the release of Netflix’s Too Much, a romantic comedy miniseries she created with Luis Felber. Her upcoming project, Good Sex, another rom-com, will feature Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo. Dunham is also expected to produce this Universal rom-com through Good Thing Going and is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

A New Chapter for Rachel Lindsay

Adding to the excitement, Rachel Lindsay, known for her groundbreaking role as the first Black lead on ABC’s The Bachelorette, is also involved in this project, marking her debut as a feature producer. While she has appeared in HBO Max series like Hacks and Made for Love, this upcoming Universal rom-com represents a significant new chapter in her career. Lindsay is represented by Entertainment 360 and Myman Greenspan Fox.