Meta is introducing new features designed to combat the growing issue of content theft on its platforms. As the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) in generating content escalates, creators have increasingly found their original work being replicated—often word for word—by AI-generated accounts.

New Protections for Creators

In a move that echoes ongoing concerns within the entertainment industry, especially among comedians, Meta has initiated a pilot program aimed at safeguarding creators’ work. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, comedians have complained about their jokes being lifted by accounts that feature AI-generated personas, often marketed alongside adult content platforms like OnlyFans.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced the rollout of ‘Content Protection’ via Threads. “This week we’re starting to roll out ‘Content Protection,’ a new way to see and review copies of your videos in your insights on Instagram,” he stated. “You can decide to hide the copy or add a link back to your original.” He emphasized that while the feature aims to improve detection, the platform will continue refining its methods to catch more sophisticated forms of content imitation, such as altered visuals paired with original scripts.

How It Works

Eligible creators can now enroll in this service to receive notifications when Instagram’s algorithms detect visual matches of their original videos. Once registered, creators’ new original videos will automatically be protected, while they can also manually select older videos for similar protections. They will be able to track copies, hide them, or add credit links to their originals.

A company spokesperson also confirmed that, in addition to visual detection, Instagram is testing script detection with a limited number of creators. This feature aims to identify content that appropriates original jokes or scripts while altering the visual components using AI. However, the script detection remains distinct from the broader content protection measures.

The Impact on Comedians

The issue has garnered significant attention, especially after two comedians shared examples demonstrating AI’s capacity to steal their jokes. “AI stole my joke and my outfit,” lamented George Brett Olson. He noted the growing trend of AI accounts replicating comedic content, stating that although many comedians have voiced similar frustrations, the situation remains dire and evolving. Julia Jasunas echoed his sentiments, expressing concern over how these AI comedians are going viral, misleading audiences into thinking they are genuine performers. “Who does comedy in Daisy Duke shorts?” she questioned, highlighting the absurdity of the impersonation problem.