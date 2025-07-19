Tina Fey and Marc Platt Create Intriguing Film on John Proctor

In an exciting venture for both cinema and theater enthusiasts, Tina Fey and Marc Platt are teaming up to bring the acclaimed Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain to the big screen. This collaboration is set to transform the Tony-nominated production into a cinematic experience under the banner of Universal Pictures. The project promises to capture the essence of the original play while presenting it to a broader audience. As the industry takes note of this promising adaptation, the combination of talent behind this initiative is poised to deliver a compelling narrative.

The Creative Team and Production

In a hotly contested acquisition, Universal has secured the film rights to John Proctor Is the Villain, with the powerhouse team of Tina Fey and Marc Platt at the helm as producers. The original playwright, Kimberly Belflower, is set to adapt her work for the screen, ensuring the film remains true to the stage’s narrative. Sadie Sink, whose Tony-nominated performance in the play garnered wide acclaim, joins as an executive producer. Her involvement adds a layer of authenticity and connection to the film adaptation.

Plot and Themes

John Proctor Is the Villain explores the lives of high school girls in rural Georgia as they delve into Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. Their formation of a feminism club becomes a pivotal storyline as they navigate personal relationships and the larger #MeToo movement within their community. This narrative offers a profound exploration of empowerment, shedding light on complex interactions between the girls and the influential men in their lives, including classmates, teachers, and fathers.

Reception and Success

The play has been lauded for its poignant portrayal of girlhood and camaraderie, earning positive reviews and seven Tony nominations, including best play. Described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “poignant story of girlhood and empowering friendships,” the production has grossed over $10 million. Scheduled to continue its successful run through August 31, the play’s impactful storytelling and thematic depth make it an ideal candidate for film adaptation.

Behind the Scenes

Fey, known for her work through Little Stranger, Inc., will produce alongside Eric Gurian. Meanwhile, Marc Platt, renowned for his production of the Wicked movie series, will collaborate with Adam Siegel and Jared LeBoff through Marc Platt Productions. Universal’s Britt Hennemuth will oversee the project’s development, ensuring the movie aligns with the studio’s vision.

Represented by WME, 3 Arts, and Ziffren, Tina Fey brings her expertise to the project. Playwright Kimberly Belflower, also represented by WME and known for works such as Lost Girl and Saint Pigtail, will maintain a strong role in the adaptation. Additionally, Sadie Sink, soon to appear in the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, complements the creative team with her dynamic involvement.