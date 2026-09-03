Theodore Ushev Brings Shane Jones' 'Light Boxes' to Venice

Bulgarian filmmaker Theodore Ushev, best known for his Oscar-nominated animated short film “Blind Vaysha,” is set to present his upcoming feature adaptation of Shane Jones’ cult novel “Light Boxes” at the Venice Production Bridge’s Gap-Financing Market, scheduled for September 4-6. As he moves into pre-production, excitement builds around this intriguing project that delves into the complexities of war and imagination.

Blending Animation and Reality

“Light Boxes” is a unique blend of stop-motion animation and live action, set against the backdrop of a war-torn Ukrainian town. The narrative centers on a 13-year-old girl named Anna, who defies the restrictions imposed by Russian occupying forces. She discovers a burning book titled “Light Boxes” in a ruined library, igniting her journey through the realms of fantasy and reality.

A Battle Against Tyranny

As Anna seeks refuge from constant bombardment, she meets Bianca, her imaginary double, in a fantastical town gripped by its own war. This town, under the tyrannical rule of February, is locked in an eternal winter, where inhabitants are forbidden from flying. A masked resistance movement known as The Solution emerges, seeking to restore light and freedom. Ushev’s film poignantly questions whether hope, memory, and love can endure when faced with the destructiveness of war.

The Director’s Vision of Survival

For Ushev, survival in a totalitarian regime often lies in imitation. He explains, “The characters are constantly trying to reproduce what they have lost to convince themselves it can somehow return.” This theme resonates deeply throughout the film, suggesting that even in the darkest of times, individuals will find ways to recreate what has been taken from them to maintain hope.

The Transformation to Animated Feature

Although Ushev had previously hesitated to tackle an animated feature due to concerns about losing the personal touch of his work, his perspective shifted in 2010. While showcasing his short film “Lipsett Diaries” in Toronto, he encountered Jones’ novel and instantly envisioned it coming to life through puppetry. Producer Jacqueline Wagenstein, founder of Cinelibri, acquired the adaptation rights, making “Light Boxes” a collaborative venture involving five countries: Bulgaria, Canada, France, Belgium, and Poland. This project is poised to become the largest Bulgarian-led animated feature production to date.

Visuals and Symbolism

The visual storytelling in “Light Boxes” distinguishes the two worlds through different mediums. Anna’s reality is portrayed through live action featuring a predominantly Ukrainian cast, while Bianca’s world is crafted in stop-motion with puppets designed by Ushev himself. He notes, “Bianca’s world will be the main one. For me, the puppet animation is at the heart of the film.”

Symbols play a crucial role in the narrative. In a setting where natural light is often absent, inhabitants recreate warmth and hope through floating lights, drifting dandelions, and artificial suns. Ushev emphasizes the importance of lighting in the film’s shooting approach, incorporating materials recycled from parachutes and kites to enhance the illusion of flight.

The Tyranny of Dreams

The narrative further explores the implications of February’s ban on flight, symbolizing the stripping away of dreams and aspirations. Ushev states, “When you fly, you dream. And the first thing every tyrant does is take away people’s dreams – their hope that things can change.”

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