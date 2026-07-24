Kino Rebelde Takes ‘September Afternoon’ to Global Market

Kino Rebelde has secured the international sales rights for “September Afternoon,” the latest film from writer-director Nicolaas Schmidt. The film is set to make its world premiere in the Cineasti del Presente competition section at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival.

A Meditative Exploration of Connection

“September Afternoon” is characterized as a profound meditation that reimagines the romantic notion of a summer retreat. It delves into themes of contemporary resignation, fragile intimacy, and an enduring longing for connection.

A Couple’s Struggle Against the Elements

The narrative follows a couple who find it difficult to accept the end of summer. They make one last trip to the coast, aiming to cherish two afternoons immersed in the sand dunes and sea. However, the weather is less than accommodating; the temperature has dropped significantly, making sandals and shorts impractical. Upon their arrival, they attempt to shield themselves from the harsh autumn wind, only to face a series of struggles that culminate in unforeseen challenges.

Critical Acclaim and Anticipation

Maria Vera, the head of Kino Rebelde, expressed her enthusiasm for the film, stating, “In a world where attention spans shrink to the rhythm of a TikTok video, I find no more fascinating provocation than the freedom of this film. The director opens a door to the power of simplicity, and he does so with a critical spirit, delicate humor, and brilliant sensitivity, convinced from beginning to end of our need to unlearn in order to rebuild.”

Unique Cinematic Experience

Maxi Haslberger, a producer at Amerikafilm, also praised Schmidt’s vision, remarking, “Nicolaas Schmidt’s work strikes us as unique with his combination of long shoots and loops. We are looking forward to sharing this unique ‘cinema of doze’ experience with the audience. It’s rather when the attention is allowed to drift that we become more receptive to what cannot be perceived in other ways.”

Schmidt’s Impressive Filmography

This marks Schmidt’s return to Locarno after his mid-length film “First Time [The Time for All but Sunset – Violet]” premiered there in 2021, earning a Special Mention. His previous accolades include the Special Jury Award at the 67th Berlinale for “Final Stage [The Time for All but Sunset – Bgyor],” as well as the First Steps Award by the German Film Academy and the VDFK Award for best short film. His film “Inflorescence” was showcased at Berlinale Shorts in 2020 and selected for Vienna Shorts.

A Promising Future

Schmidt continues to make strides in the film industry, with his upcoming feature film, “Something New Has Begun,” set to begin production early next year in collaboration with Anne Döring.

A Supported Production

“September Afternoon” is produced by Amerikafilm, with support from MOIN Filmförderung and FFA, adding to the excitement surrounding its debut.