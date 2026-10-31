The Unlikely Connection Between Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump’s MAGA

In a surprising twist that has captivated political watchers and music fans alike, Nicki Minaj’s relationship with former President Donald Trump has evolved dramatically over the past several years. Once a vocal critic of Trump and his policies, Minaj has now emerged as a prominent figure within the MAGA movement. This remarkable shift raises questions about her motivations and the implications of her alignment with one of the most controversial figures in American politics. Here’s a timeline of the changing dynamics between Minaj and Trump, revealing how they became an unlikely duo in the political arena.

November 2015: Trump Points



The initial signs of Minaj’s tentative approval of Trump emerged in 2015 when she remarked that some of his points “may not have been so horrible if his approach wasn’t so childish.” Although she didn’t specify which points she admired, she acknowledged his entertainment value, declaring, “I think he’s hilarious. I wish they could just film him running for president. That’s the ultimate reality show.”

February 2020: No Bandwagon for Nicki



Fast forward to February 2020, and Minaj made headlines for directly stating, “I’m not gonna jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon,” during an interview with Irving Azoff. She criticized Trump’s policies, particularly the controversial child separation practices at the U.S.-Mexico border, sharing her unease as an immigrant herself and reflecting on how such actions affected children.

September 2021: Kenneth Petty Rumors



Later that year, Minaj became embroiled in personal controversies when her husband, Kenneth Petty, pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender. Speculation circulated that this legal entanglement prompted her to warm up to Trump, although these rumors remained unconfirmed.

September 2021: Nicki Goes Anti-Vax



In a further pivot, Minaj made headlines for her controversial anti-vaccination stance, famously declining to attend the vaccinated-only Met Gala and sharing a bizarre story involving a relative’s friend. She claimed her invitation to the Biden White House to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine was denied, a statement that the White House later refuted. Supporting her skepticism about vaccinations, Minaj notably shared a clip from Tucker Carlson’s show that praised her views.

November 2023: Nicki Speaks Out About Vaccine Stance



As recently as August 2023, Minaj addressed the backlash regarding her vaccine skepticism, asserting, “Every time I talk about politics, people get mad. I’m sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for.” She emphasized her belief in the complexity of government issues, regardless of political leanings.

November-December 2025: Nicki Versus Newsom



In late 2025, Minaj clashed with California Governor Gavin Newsom, criticizing his comments regarding transgender youth. Posting on X, she jabbed, “GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored,” signaling a departure from traditional celebrity discourse into a more politically charged arena.

December 2025: A Turning Point USA Guest



Minaj’s political engagement deepened when she appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, discussing her admiration for Trump and criticizing Newsom further. Her rhetoric reflected a shift toward more conservative views, as she bonded with event moderator Erika Kirk over shared political beliefs.

January 2026: Trump’s ‘Number One Fan’



By January 2026, Minaj embraced her role as a Trump supporter, declaring herself his “number one fan.” Her attendance at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., marked a new chapter in their relationship, as they were seen together, showcasing their unexpected camaraderie.

May 2026: TIME Interview Helps Set the Record



In a revealing interview with TIME, Minaj opened up about her disillusionment with the Democratic Party and her growing affinity for conservative figures. She credited individual Republicans for swaying her political beliefs, as well as her frustrations with political inaction regarding personal threats.

October 2026: ‘Hell of a Beautiful Ass’



Their alliance further solidified when Minaj joined Trump at a rally in Michigan, where he complimented her appearance, joking, “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before: Nicki Minaj! That’s hard to miss.” The two shared a moment on Air Force One, and the event was filled with a light-hearted banter that showcased their newfound rapport.