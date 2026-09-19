Pat Boone's Direct Words to Donald Trump Leave People Talking

In a recent Instagram video, legendary entertainer Pat Boone shared a candid message directed at former President Donald Trump, advising him to “be quiet” and adopt a more presidential demeanor. At 92 years old, Boone, known for hits like “Love Letters in the Sand” and his role in the classic film Journey to the Center of the Earth, expressed his concerns about Trump’s communication style and its impact on his public image.

Encouraging a Shift in Tone

On September 18, Boone reached out to Trump, 80, during a heartfelt video where he reflected on his previous support for the former president. “It’s been a while since I spoke to you or about you, but really, I feel like I am your friend,” Boone began. He recounted voting for Trump during his campaign and urged him to steer clear of childish name-calling during debates.

Boone remarked, “I cautioned you that you should not be doing something that makes you sound like a schoolboy on the playground,” indicating that such behavior was unbecoming of a president. He also expressed concern for Trump’s well-being, noting that he appeared “very tired” and suggesting that many haven’t prayed enough for him, which he believed could contribute to the stress Trump was feeling.

A Call for Respect and Silence

The iconic singer did not shy away from offering concrete advice, stating, “So may I recommend something very highly: that you be quiet.” He urged Trump to refrain from discussing his supposed achievements, encouraging the former president to allow others to recognize them organically. Boone emphasized the importance of respectful discourse, particularly toward women, and implored Trump to cease the practice of name-calling.

Moreover, Boone addressed the media, suggesting that they refrain from covering Trump for a few days. “Don’t even come to a press conference,” he advised, advocating for a brief period of silence to create a space for reflection. “Let there be nobody to ask you any questions, nobody to hear what you want to say or possibly brag about,” he elaborated.

Finding a New Approach