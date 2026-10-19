The Simpsons Revamps Apu's Voice After Nearly a Decade

On Sunday night, The Simpsons made a significant return by reviving the beloved character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, who had been silent for nearly nine years. Fans were surprised to hear a new voice for Apu, marking a notable shift in the character’s portrayal.

A New Voice for Apu: Sunil Malhotra Takes Over

Apu made his comeback in the episode titled “The Revengening,” with actor Sunil Malhotra stepping in for longtime voice actor Hank Azaria. Apu has been absent from the show since the October 2017 episode “The Serfsons,” making Malhotra’s casting an unexpected revelation, as the creators did not disclose the change prior to the episode’s airing.

Malhotra’s Journey to the Role

Malhotra expressed his initial hesitation regarding the audition for Apu, recalling, “When my agent called me about a Simpsons audition, I knew exactly what role it was for, and the idea actually made my stomach sink.” However, he was intrigued by the possibility of bringing Apu back in a way that acknowledged past criticisms. He wondered whether the writers had evolved and if he could reinterpret the character while ensuring it aligned with the show’s comedic essence.

Malhotra did not want to simply be “the butt of the joke” and insisted on meeting with showrunner Matt Selman and co-executive producer Cesar Mazariegos before accepting the role. He described the process as “the beginning of a deeply collaborative experience that I hope is equally satisfying for longtime fans of The Simpsons and for other South Asian kids who, like me, stopped watching at some point along the way.”

Apu’s Family Gets a Voice, Too

In addition to Apu’s return, the episode introduced Janina Gavankar as the new voice of Apu’s wife, Manjula. Selman confirmed to Variety that both characters will continue to appear in future episodes.

“We love this character and wanted to bring him back in a smart, Simpsons-y way that allowed him to evolve,” Selman stated. “We’re excited by what Sunil has already brought to the role and look forward to seeing more of Apu in the future.”

The Evolution of Apu’s Character

Apu has been scrutinized for years, particularly following the release of the 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu, where comedian Hari Kondabolu discussed the character’s impact on perceptions of South Asians. In 2020, Azaria announced he would no longer voice Apu, acknowledging the character’s complexities and the offense caused over the years.