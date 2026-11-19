In a surprising twist of social media engagement, the UK government has humorously joined the conversation surrounding the much-anticipated casting of Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. To promote its Youth Employment Scheme—a program aimed at creating 90,000 jobs for young people—the government shared a lighthearted post on its official Instagram account, featuring Pattinson’s iconic Bond image accompanied by a playful caption. The post reads: “Robert Pattinson to apply for all 90,000 jobs created for young people through Youth Employment Scheme.”

The Bond Craze and Job Jokes

This government initiative, first revealed in August, has caught the public’s attention, particularly against the backdrop of a flurry of memes spawned by Pattinson’s unexpected entry into the Bond conversation. Online reactions have included jokes about ‘job stealing,’ with one post humorously stating, “AI won’t take my job. Robert Pattinson will,” which has garnered millions of likes. The lighthearted banter continued with actors and online users sharing their takes on the casting news.

Responses from Industry Peers

Ralph Fiennes, who previously expressed his fondness for Daniel Craig’s portrayal, jokingly responded to a question about casting for the new Harry Potter TV series, suggesting, “Maybe they’ll offer it to Robert Pattinson.” His jest reflects a broader atmosphere of playfulness among actors regarding Pattinson’s Bond role. Clips from a 2025 Vanity Fair “lie detector” interview with Jennifer Lawrence have also resurfaced, where Pattinson quips about taking roles from younger actors, stating, “I like taking jobs from younger actors … I want to play 17 again.”

The Meme Culture and Its Impact on Casting

As memes proliferate on social media, they exhibit a blend of humor and affectionate concern for fellow contenders for the Bond role, particularly Nicholas Hoult. Like Pattinson, Hoult was reportedly a late addition to the shortlist. Social media users have expressed sympathy for Hoult, who has also missed out on other coveted roles, such as Superman. The camaraderie among fans highlights the lighthearted competitiveness in Hollywood.

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