Owen Wilson's Sons Thrilled by His Surprise Travis Scott Appearance

Owen Wilson is basking in the glow of newfound “cool” status, thanks to his recent role in Rolling Loud: The Movie. The film, which was shot at the renowned music festival alongside big names like Travis Scott and Sexxy Red, has given Wilson a reason to celebrate with his sons.

A Memorable Premiere Moment

During the Los Angeles premiere of the film on September 30, Wilson revealed to E! News how his sons, Robert, 15, and Finn, 12, reacted to his experience at the festival. “My kids were such big fans of Travis and Sexxy Red and so meeting them, I was getting a lot of street cred,” he shared excitedly. The actor recalled a particularly memorable moment when he appeared on stage with Travis Scott in Miami, with Robert and Finn in attendance, describing it as “pretty amazing.”

Diverging Paths for His Sons

Despite their father’s showbiz triumph, Robert and Finn have different aspirations than following in Owen’s footsteps or venturing into the rap game. Wilson noted, “They both want to be [Christiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi because they’re really into soccer.” While they remain focused on their athletic dreams, the 57-year-old actor mused that perhaps “showbiz will call for them” in the future.