In an exciting return to her country music roots, Taylor Swift is set to perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, sharing the stage with none other than Keith Urban. This news follows Swift’s announcement back in September, when she revealed her nomination for a single from Toy Story and joked, “Looks like I haven’t yee’d my last haw,” on her Instagram Story, expressing her gratitude to the CMA and anticipation for the event.

Celebrating Her Country Heritage

Swift, who last graced the CMA Awards in 2016 to celebrate Garth Brooks as the Entertainer of the Year, has recently been vocal about her evolving relationship with her country music roots. During a conversation at the Grammy Museum in August, she shared, “I love my country roots more and more. The further along this path I get and I want to honor them more and more, and I feel more tied and more loyal to them. The people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer, that all happened in Nashville.”

A Return to Form

While Swift’s musical journey took her through various genres, and particularly after the release of her critically acclaimed album 1989 in 2014, she has emerged once again embracing her country music origins. Earlier this year, she reaffirmed her affection for country music, stating that it never fully left her heart. Swift’s passion for the genre has notably influenced her artistry and songwriting, and she seems poised to celebrate that at this year’s ceremony.