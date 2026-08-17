Taylor Swift Stuns with Fresh Haircut at Wedding Celebration

In a stunning celebration held at Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows surrounded by a star-studded guest list that exceeded 1,000 attendees. The couple’s wedding was not just a personal milestone but also a grand event filled with friends, family, and notable personalities from various realms of entertainment and sports.

Star-Studded Guest List

On Taylor Swift’s side, a cadre of her closest friends graced the occasion, making it a night to remember. Notable attendees included Selena Gomez, accompanied by her husband Benny Blanco, along with supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper. Other close friends such as Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, Lena Dunham, music producer Jack Antonoff, actress Zoë Kravitz, stylist Ashley Avignone, and model Karlie Kloss also made an appearance, showcasing a variety of stunning looks that could easily be considered best dressed of the evening.

The Kelce Connection

Travis Kelce’s side was equally impressive, featuring nearly all of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including standout quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. Former teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. was present with his fiancée Chariah Gordon, while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and team owners Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt also attended, highlighting the significant support from the football community.

Entertainment Industry Presence

The celebration wasn’t limited to close friends and teammates; it also attracted high-profile figures from the entertainment industry. Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were spotted among the guests, along with actors like Jason Sudeikis and musicians such as Kesha and Machine Gun Kelly. The impressive roster extended further to include Gracie Abrams and country star Maren Morris, among many others, ensuring the event was a veritable who’s who of Hollywood and beyond.