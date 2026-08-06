Hilary Duff Joins Good Charlotte for Epic Madison Square Garden Performance

Hilary Duff electrified fans during her global Lucky Me Tour with a surprise performance at Madison Square Garden on July 5, 2026. The Lizzie McGuire star delighted the New York crowd by bringing out the iconic pop-punk band Good Charlotte to perform their classic hit “The Anthem.”

Special Guests and Raucous Memories

As Duff took the stage, she called out to the audience, “Can you please give the warmest welcome to my friends Good Charlotte?” The excitement was palpable as band members Benji and Joel Madden joined her and her band to perform the high-energy track from Good Charlotte’s 2002 album, The Young and the Hopeless. Video footage of the moment quickly circulated on social media, capturing the vibrant atmosphere of the show.

🎤 Hilary Duff brings out Good Charlotte for a performance of “The Anthem” at the Lucky Me Tour in NYC (July 5, 2026)— pic.twitter.com/FqBtNqpJGC — Hilary Duff Charts (@HilaryDuffChart) August 6, 2026

Tour Details and Musical Comeback

Announcing her tour earlier this year in support of her latest album, Luck … or Something, Duff embarked on her journey in June 2026, which included two memorable performances at Madison Square Garden. Following her stops in New York, she is set to head to the U.K., concluding the tour in Mexico City on February 12, 2027.

Diving back into music, Duff released her comeback single, “Mature,” late last year, followed by another track titled “Roommates.” Luck … or Something marked her first new album in over a decade, following 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out.. Earlier in 2026, she launched the Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, during which she performed “What Dreams Are Made Of” from the 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie for the first time.

A Lasting Relationship with Good Charlotte