Sylvester Stallone Admits Regret Over Risky Stunts Choices

Sylvester Stallone is reflecting on the toll that years of performing his own stunts have taken on his body and mind, expressing deep regret over his choices in a recent interview. The legendary actor, known for his roles in iconic action films, has candidly labeled himself an “idiot” for continuing this dangerous practice, acknowledging that the physical repercussions have been severe.

Decades of Action and Regret

In his interview with Fox News Digital, Stallone revealed that he has “millions, millions of regrets” tied to his action-fueled career. He emphasized the extensive injuries he has endured over the years, stating, “I could literally spend a half hour talking about injuries… not even like one, I’m talking about 30 hours, 30 minutes of just individual ones.” The toll on his body includes nine back surgeries and three neck fusions, in addition to significant damage to his shoulders and eyes, all contributing to the feeling that he has never quite been the same since.

A Painful Legacy

Stallone’s journey into action stardom took a painful turn during the filming of “The Expendables” in 2010. While filming a scene in which he was tackled by wrestling superstar Steve Austin, he suffered dislocated shoulders and a fractured neck, necessitating multiple surgeries, including the insertion of a metal plate in his neck. He described the experience as “brutal,” underscoring how physically demanding his career has been.

Learning From Experience

As he shares his experiences, Stallone urges others to reconsider their approach to performing stunts. “Let other people do their job,” he advises, expressing his disdain for showboating. He warned, “You cannot beat gravity; when you hit the ground, you lose, and it’s going to come back,” emphasizing the inevitable consequences of recklessness.

A Candid Admission