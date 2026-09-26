Sylvester Stallone Opens Up About Bulimia and Steroid Battles

Sylvester Stallone, the iconic star of the Rocky franchise, has recently opened up about the hidden struggles that have accompanied his fame. In a candid discussion, he revealed the emotional and physical challenges he faced, particularly concerning his body image and the lengths he went to maintain it.

Struggles with Body Image

In an honest reflection, Stallone shared insights into his tumultuous relationship with his appearance. He admitted to battling bulimia at various points in his life, a struggle that often went unnoticed by his fans and even those close to him. This eating disorder stemmed from the intense pressures of maintaining the chiseled physique that Hollywood demands, especially for an action star like himself.

Use of Steroids

Stallone also candidly addressed his use of steroids, admitting that he turned to performance-enhancing drugs in an effort to achieve the ideal body portrayed on screen. “I would do almost anything to get the physique I thought was necessary to succeed in the industry,” he stated. This desperate pursuit of perfection led him down a path that intertwined health risks with his professional aspirations.

A Journey of Self-Acceptance

Despite the challenges he has faced, Stallone’s journey is one of resilience and self-acceptance. He emphasizes that understanding and confronting these issues has been crucial for his personal growth. “It’s a learning process,” he noted, highlighting the importance of addressing mental health and body image concerns rather than allowing them to fester in silence.