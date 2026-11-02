Suki Waterhouse Hints at Grand Wedding with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson may lead lives filled with glitz and glamour, but the couple’s family dynamic tells a different story. Recently, Waterhouse opened up about the unique challenges and joys of their parenting journey, especially since welcoming their daughter.

Life on the Move

Waterhouse offered a candid insight into their family life, describing it as “strange and backwards.” She explained, “Our life since having our daughter… hasn’t been anywhere.” The couple has frequently found themselves in rentals, moving every few months, which has made the experience of truly being “home” feel elusive. “It’s been wherever we can base ourselves,” she added, emphasizing the importance of remaining together as a family during these transitions.

A Deep Connection

Despite the unconventional nature of their circumstances, Waterhouse expressed immense gratitude for the bond they have developed over nearly a decade. Reflecting on their relationship, she stated, “It is almost a decade [of our relationship] and that is a beautiful thing.” This milestone fills her with appreciation, particularly given her past experiences where relationships rarely lasted beyond two years. “I can’t believe that I have this in my life and I can’t believe that I’m so happy,” she remarked, highlighting the unexpected joy she found in their longevity.

Looking to the Future