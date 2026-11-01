Stream ‘The Assembly’ Canada Season 2 from the U.S. Today

The highly anticipated second season of the Canadian interview series The Assembly is set to premiere, bringing with it a fresh lineup of celebrities who will engage in thought-provoking conversations with over 30 neurodivergent and autistic adults. The unscripted series aims to shed light on unique experiences and perspectives, with notable guests including Hudson Williams, Zach Galifianakis, and Jay Baruchel. Following its successful inaugural season, viewers can expect direct and often unpredictable questions that elicit surprising answers from the stars.

When and Where to Watch The Assembly Canada Season 2

The Assembly Canada Season 2 is scheduled to debut on Sunday, November 1. New episodes will be available for streaming on CBC Gem at 9 a.m. ET and will subsequently air on CBC TV at 9 p.m. ET.

Streaming The Assembly Canada Online in the U.S.

For U.S. viewers eager to watch The Assembly Canada, the series can be streamed online via CBC Gem, although access requires the use of a virtual private network (VPN). Since CBC Gem is typically restricted to Canadian users, a VPN allows you to connect to Canadian servers and stream the show.

One highly recommended VPN service is Proton, which features a reliable free version alongside a more comprehensive paid option starting at $9.99 per month, complete with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Proton is known for its exceptional cybersecurity, owing to its Swiss base that adheres to strict data protection laws, and it is open-source, allowing for independent scrutiny of its code.