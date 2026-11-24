In a recent outing in Las Vegas, reality star Stassi Schroeder opted not to extend any “well wishes” to her ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor following his cancer diagnosis. When approached by Splash News during her trip, she simply laughed and walked away without comment.

Schroeder’s Reaction to Taylor’s Diagnosis

While attending the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Schroeder shared her feelings with E! News, describing her response to Taylor’s health announcement as “one of confusion.” The 38-year-old, who dated Taylor on and off from 2010 to 2013, stated, “I’m not here to doubt somebody’s diagnosis. I hope the best for everyone involved.” When asked if she had a message for the former “Vanderpump Rules” star, she bluntly replied, “No.”

Jax Taylor’s Health Struggles

On social media last week, Jax Taylor, 47, revealed to his followers that he had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing numerous tests and appointments. He underwent surgery to remove a kidney tumor, which he indicated was larger than anticipated. Taylor is currently waiting for pathology results to confirm whether the tumor was entirely removed and to better understand the type of cancer he may be facing.

Mixed Reactions from the Reality TV Community

While Scheana Shay, a former co-star of Taylor, expressed hope for his health for the sake of his five-year-old son, Cruz, Schroeder’s reaction highlighted a sense of detachment. Shay also addressed the skepticism surrounding Taylor’s announcement on Radio Andy’s “Reality Checked,” noting that past instances of misleading statements about his health have led to public doubt. She referred to a specific situation from Season 2 of “Vanderpump Rules,” where Taylor falsely claimed he had cancer, which was later attributed to hormone-related issues linked to fitness supplements.

Future Updates on Taylor’s Health