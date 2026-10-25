Hudson Williams Tackles Rivalries in New Film About Ex-Hockey Player

Actor and filmmaker Hudson Williams is currently in the midst of writing a new film that features a character who is a former hockey player. However, he admits that he is facing creative challenges due to thematic parallels with his previous work on the successful queer hockey romance series, “Heated Rivalry.”

Creative Crossroads

Williams, who gained significant recognition over the last year from his role in “Heated Rivalry,” has an extensive background in film, having previously written and directed several short films such as “Soakers,” “Buttons,” and “Inside Augustine Mendoza’s Quotidian Apartment.” In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly regarding his latest project, Williams discussed the challenges of integrating a hockey-themed character into his new film while reflecting on the implications of his past work.

Finding the Right Path

In the interview, he shared, “I’m writing a movie right now, but one character is an ex-hockey player. We were like, ‘But if we have this hockey player and then you’ve done a hockey show…’ We’re getting tripped up on it and we’re considering other sports, but for some reason this character just made way more sense being an ex-hockey player. It’s almost like you have to bust through the prison of your own mind or construct of your own mind.” His candid commentary highlights the complexities of navigating creative themes that overlap with previous projects.

A Busy Schedule Ahead