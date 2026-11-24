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With its unique approach and compelling subject, You Can See Everything has emerged as one of the year’s standout films, earning rave reviews and solid box office performance. This nearly three-hour documentary has not only captivated audiences but also generated significant awards buzz, a rare feat for its genre.

Streaming Availability

Despite still screening in theaters, You Can See Everything is available for streaming at home. Viewers can rent the film for $19.99 or purchase it for $24.99 on popular PVOD platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Future Release Plans

A24, the film’s distributor, has yet to announce a Blu-ray release or its availability on subscription streaming services. However, audiences can expect the documentary to eventually be available on HBO Max, courtesy of A24’s pay-1 deal with the platform.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything delves deep into the life of Elizabeth Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, just before Holmes begins her prison sentence for financial crimes associated with her failed biotech venture, Theranos. This documentary also showcases a significant milestone for Oppenheim, who directed the acclaimed film Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, earlier this year.

A Noteworthy Cameo

The documentary features a notable appearance by Amanda Seyfried, who portrayed Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Seyfried’s involvement adds a fresh perspective to the already extensive narrative surrounding one of the 21st century’s most notorious financial scandals—Holmes’ rise and fall.

Amanda Seyfried’s Insights