In a groundbreaking initiative, Tidal has become the first digital streaming platform to ban all music that is wholly generated by artificial intelligence. Starting December 9, the platform will not only reject new uploads of AI-generated tracks but will also work towards removing existing ones, with a goal of having all such tracks eliminated by the beginning of 2027. Tidal head Robert Anderson emphasized that while AI tools can assist in the creation of music, the service will not accept any tracks that are solely produced by these technologies.

New Policy Implementation

The new policy specifically targets music created entirely with AI tools like Suno, Lyria, and Udio. However, Tidal will permit tracks that utilize AI assistance in their production, as long as the outcome is not exclusively AI-generated. As Anderson pointed out in a post on X, this decision positions Tidal at the forefront of the industry, calling on other platforms to “follow suit” in addressing the challenges posed by AI music.

Addressing Concerns of Artists

The rise of AI-generated music has sparked significant concern among artists and record labels, with Tidal revealing that a staggering 43 percent of uploads in the last 90 days were flagged as entirely AI-generated. Despite the prevalence of such tracks — estimated to be between 27 to 29 million on the platform, which comprises roughly six percent of Tidal’s catalog — most go unnoticed, with around 96 percent not receiving any streams. However, popular AI-generated tracks pose a risk of diverting streams and royalties away from working musicians.

Fraud and Impersonation Issues

Furthermore, Tidal has expressed concern over fraudulent activities, including bots streaming AI-generated music and scammers uploading AI tracks under the guise of established artists. The platform has already removed over 65,000 tracks suspected of artist-name impersonation, highlighting the seriousness of the issue. “Wholly AI-generated music intended to mislead listeners and impersonate artists is another serious problem that has only increased in scale,” Tidal stated, noting that these practices not only confuse fans but also rob artists of deserved royalties.

Expectations and Enforcement Challenges

Once the policy comes into effect, Tidal anticipates rejecting around 80,000 to 85,000 songs daily. While Tidal’s proactive approach to combatting AI music is commendable, enforcing this policy may prove challenging. Earlier this year, DistroKid, a major music distribution platform, inadvertently removed legitimate artist music while addressing a copyright infringement lawsuit. Tidal, however, has been working diligently to refine its detection methods and has seen a high success rate in appealing flagged tracks, indicating a robust system for identifying genuine AI creations.

Future Steps and Commitment to Artists