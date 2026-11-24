Dane Cook is embracing an exciting new chapter in his life as he and his wife, Kelsi Taylor, prepare to welcome their first child together. The couple recently shared the joyous news of their pregnancy, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

Celebrating This New Journey

The couple announced the happy news with a series of heartfelt black-and-white maternity photos, capturing the intimate moments of this transformative time. Cook, known for his comedic talent, and Taylor, who is also a performer, are clearly thrilled about the impending arrival of their baby.

A Stand-Up Benefit for Maui

The announcement comes shortly after the couple attended “A Stand-Up Benefit for Maui” at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on October 5, 2023. Their presence at the event showcased not only their commitment to charitable causes but also their strong bond as partners, ready for the next phase of their journey together.