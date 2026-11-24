In the glamorous world of fashion, the definition of success can often appear grounded in visibility and acclaim. However, for Bella Hadid, the notion of success transcends the traditional markers of the industry. The 30-year-old model recently expressed her evolving perspective on life, particularly in the context of her relationships and family aspirations.

A Shift in Priorities

While success in the fashion realm is frequently measured by media presence—how many covers you grace, how many runway shows you participate in, and how often you appear on television—Bella is rethinking what it truly means for her. “From an external space, success is about how known you are, how much you make, how many times you can be on TV, how many covers you’re on, how many fashion shows you do. And that is really important in our industry, especially when you’re building,” she explained. “But for me, I am different.”

Family and Love at the Forefront

As Bella reflects on her goals, she places a strong emphasis on personal fulfillment and familial bonds. Rather than chasing traditional accolades, she envisions a different kind of success that involves peace and tranquility. “Success, for me, can be living in peace, in a small town, with a man that I love, with my child, having my animals,” Bella shared. This shift in priorities highlights her desire to cultivate a nurturing environment, particularly as she embraces her role as an aunt to her sister Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai, who is 6 years old, with ex-partner Zayn Malik.