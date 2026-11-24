A new wave of excitement is hitting fans of the iconic 2006 film Aquamarine as Disney has announced the development of a television series inspired by the beloved movie. With the original stars Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman stepping back into their roles, this fresh adaptation is set to make a splash on Disney Channel and Disney+. Both actors are not only reprising their characters but will also take on the roles of executive producers for the series.

The New Narrative of Aquamarine

The upcoming show revolves around Kenzi Richardson’s character, Coral, who relocates to a picturesque seaside town. As the story unfolds, Coral embarks on a quest to uncover the mystery surrounding her mother’s disappearance. In a captivating twist, she discovers that her mother is a mermaid just as her own latent magical abilities begin to emerge. Alongside Roberts and McDorman, the cast will feature emerging talents including Briella Guiza, Theodore Dalton, and Annika Reese.

Bridging Generations

This new series comes two decades after the release of the original film, which starred Emma Roberts alongside JoJo and Sara Paxton, who played the titular mermaid. In the film, Paxton’s character washes ashore and promises to grant a wish to her new friends, Roberts and JoJo, if they can help her prove that true love exists—specifically in the form of McDorman’s charming lifeguard—allowing her to escape an impending arranged marriage orchestrated by her merman father.

A Promise of Magic and Mystery