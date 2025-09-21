Stream Florida vs. Miami Football Live Tonight

An exhilarating clash awaits tonight as the Florida Gators square off against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans are eager to tune in to this highly anticipated matchup online. Whether you’re a die-hard college football enthusiast or just catching the excitement, here’s how to watch tonight’s Florida vs. Miami football game online seamlessly.

The Florida Gators make a short trip to face their rivals, the Miami Hurricanes, in what promises to be a thrilling interstate showdown. The Gators enter with a 1-2 record, while the Hurricanes boast an impressive 3-0 run this season.

Stream the Florida vs. Miami Game

Figuring out how to watch tonight’s Florida vs. Miami game? We’ve got a simple guide for you. No cable? No problem. Here’s how to watch the college game online without missing a moment.

How to Watch Florida vs. Miami Game Online

Tonight’s face-off airs on ABC. Without cable, you’ll need a live TV streaming service to catch Florida vs. Miami online. Below, find three fantastic options — two offer trials so you can watch the game for free.

DirecTV

Price: $39.99/month

Free Trial: Five days

Channels: Up to 185+

DirecTV is ideal for football enthusiasts, offering ABC in its MyNews and MySports Genre Packs. The MyNews package is only $39.99 a month, while MySports is $59.99. Both come with a five-day free trial.

Fubo

Price: $84.99/month

Free Trial: Five days

Channels: Up to 300+

Fubo is another top choice for streaming football. ABC is included in every plan. The Pro package is $54.99 for the first month, then $84.99 monthly. Start with a five-day free trial.

Sling

Price: $45.99/month

Trial: Not available

Channels: Up to 46

Sling offers the ABC channel with its Blue package, starting at $45.99 a month. Note, Sling currently does not provide a free trial.

Game Details and Odds

The Florida vs. Miami game kicks off tonight, Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes enter as favorites with a 7.5-point advantage.

Enjoy the game and the convenience of streaming from wherever you are, staying updated on every thrilling play of the Florida vs. Miami football game online.