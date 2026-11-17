In an exciting start to the week, Stephen Wilson Jr. has made headlines with a double announcement: his sophomore double album, Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman, is set for release on February 26, 2027. This follows his acclaimed 2023 release, Bon Aqua EP, which featured standout tracks like “American Gothic” and “Year to Be Young 1994.” Adding to the buzz, Wilson is in the spotlight for his nominations at the upcoming Grammys, where he’s up for Best Country Solo Performance with “Gary” and Best Country Song for “Hardwired.”

New Music and Emotional Tribute

Alongside the album announcement, Wilson has unveiled his latest single, “I’m A Song,” a heartfelt duet with Chris Stapleton. The pair plans to perform the track live at the CMA Awards on Wednesday. This song has a significant emotional weight for Wilson; it was originally penned years ago and previously released as a live recording, becoming a favorite of his late father, Stephen Wilson Sr., who passed away in 2018. Reflecting on the song’s impact, Wilson shared that it was inspired by a moment when his father witnessed him perform it live for the first time at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

A Father’s Legacy

Wilson recounted the touching memory of his father’s reaction to the song, revealing that it became a pivotal moment in their relationship. Shortly before his father’s passing, he expressed that “I’m a Song” was his favorite piece, calling Wilson his first true fan. In a poignant tribute, Wilson performed the song at his father’s funeral, fulfilling a promise he felt he had made to keep creating music that resonated with his father’s spirit. “So when he said, ‘Write a good song for me,’ he knew I had already written one, at least in his eyes,” Wilson remarked, noting that this song symbolized his father’s enduring influence on his life and career.

Recognition and Upcoming Performances