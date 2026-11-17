On Saturday, air travel across the United States resumed following a four-hour nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday. However, the ripple effects of the stoppage extended beyond airports, particularly impacting the entertainment world during a high-profile gala.

Star-Studded Gala Adjusts to FAA Ground Stop

At the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research gala in New York on Saturday night, comedian Denis Leary, who hosted the event, revealed that while many scheduled stars were not affected by the FAA disruptions, stand-up comedian Tom Papa found himself stranded in Los Angeles. Papa had boarded his flight and was ready for takeoff just before the grounding order was issued.

Fortunately, the foundation was quick to adapt. They enlisted Last Week Tonight host John Oliver as a surprise performer, stepping in for Papa. Oliver humorously acknowledged the situation, joking that the audience had been prepped for disappointment about the original act before creating expectations that Jon Stewart might take the stage instead.

Comedic Reflections on Travel Woes

The FAA flight stoppage provided material for fellow comedian Josh Johnson, a regular on The Daily Show. During his stand-up routine, Johnson poked fun at Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s past as a reality TV star on The Real World: Boston. He highlighted the irony in Duffy’s insistence that a cyberattack was not responsible for the communications issue that triggered the stoppage, expressing suspicion that it might indeed have been a cyberattack.

Johnson also joked about the Microsoft outage that coincided with the FAA delay. He remarked that for those not performing well in their jobs, the disruption was a boon, allowing them to feign productivity with claims of sent but undelivered emails. “This is a dream come true for a low-tier employee,” he quipped.

Record-Breaking Fundraising and a Special Performance

The gala raised an impressive $6 million, setting a record for the event. Former Late Show hosts Stephen Colbert and David Letterman made separate appearances, each playfully affirming their ongoing relevance despite their CBS shows concluding. Colbert humorously introduced a video showcasing scientists focused on advancing Parkinson’s treatments, noting that attending the glamorous Waldorf-Astoria event made him “feel like [he has] a job.” Letterman added levity by taking a video on his phone to “prove to people that he’s still in show business.”

As the event reached its conclusion, Michael J. Fox participated in a beloved tradition, joining the evening’s musical guest for a Back to the Future-inspired rendition of “Johnny B. Goode.” Fox shared the stage with renowned musicians John Mayer, Brad Paisley, and No Doubt’s Tom Dumont. Mayer remarked that Fox’s portrayal of Marty McFly and his “new sound” had inspired him to play guitar as a child.

In a touching moment, Fox humorously stated that performing with Mayer and Paisley was “definitely worth having Parkinson’s for” and reaffirmed his commitment to the search for a cure. “We’re gonna get it done,” he declared, energizing the audience.

Celebrations of Progress and Personal Connections

On the red carpet, Fox’s friends and former colleagues expressed their joy at his return to acting in the series Shrinking this year. Leary commented on the perfect pairing of Fox and Harrison Ford’s character, who also grapples with Parkinson’s, highlighting the thoughtful premise of the show. Fox’s former Spin City co-star, Alan Ruck, suggested that advancements in Parkinson’s treatments might have played a significant role in Fox’s ability to act again, acknowledging significant improvements in medicine since Fox’s departure from the show in 2000.

Leary, who worked with Fox on FX’s Rescue Me, teased that he was considering creating a character specifically for Fox in his upcoming project, expressing admiration for his talent.