When it comes to portraying complex and formidable characters in the Marvel universe, few actors can rival Zoe Saldana. Known for her mesmerizing performances in blockbusters like Avatar and Star Trek, Saldana steps into the role of Gamora, the galaxy’s deadliest woman and Thanos’ estranged daughter, with both grace and grit.

Embracing the Transformation

Initially, there were discussions within the production team about using CGI for Gamora’s character, but Saldana chose a more traditional route, committing to daily four-hour makeup sessions instead. This dedication is a testament to her craft and her desire to bring authenticity to the role, allowing her to delve deeper into the character’s complexities.

A Voice for the Voiceless

In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter, Saldana addressed the criticism faced by actors who participate in superhero films. “Those elitists should be a little more cognizant about what playing a superhero means to a young child,” she remarked. “Because you’re not just dissing me, you’re dissing what that child considers important in their world.” Her sentiment reflects her commitment to inspiring younger generations who may feel marginalized or excluded.

Concerns Before Commitment

Despite her enthusiasm for the character, Saldana had reservations before officially signing on. In a roundtable discussion with bloggers, she candidly expressed her concerns about the script, recalling a moment when she voiced her thoughts to director James Gunn: “You want me in every scene, but I don’t speak in any of them. So I’m just going to go there for 6 months, go through 5 hours of makeup every day, 6 days a week, to just be like a fly on the wall in every scene?” She emphasized that she wanted Gamora to be more than just a background character—a sentiment that was ultimately acknowledged in the final portrayal.

The Evolution of Gamora

Thanks to Saldana’s determination, Gamora evolved into one of the emotional anchors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing a crucial role in the blockbuster Infinity War. Her portrayal reflects not only strength and resilience but also the importance of depth in character development.

A Strong Contender for the Role

While Saldana was Marvel’s first choice for Gamora, the role attracted other notable names, including Olivia Wilde, Gina Carano, and Adrianne Palicki. Interestingly, Palicki later found her place in the Marvel television universe as Bobbi Morse in ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..