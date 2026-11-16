Cardi B, a devoted mother and successful rapper, recently celebrated a significant milestone in her life as she threw a lavish party for her youngest child, Grey, who turned one. This event not only highlighted her love for her children but also marked the first birthday of her son with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

A Celestial Celebration

Taking to Instagram on November 15, Cardi shared glimpses of the extravagant space-themed setup that transformed the party venue into a cosmic playground. “Y’all don’t even understand. This look crazy in person,” she exclaimed as she explored the decor, before proclaiming, “Your world, Grey!”

Intergalactic Decorations

The celebration featured stunning wall-to-wall balloon art designed to recreate the solar system, showcasing Cardi’s creative flair. The centerpiece was a towering rocket ship cake, and signs adorned the area, indicating that the event commemorated “Grey’s 1st Trip Around The Sun.”

Family, Fun, and Festivities

In true Cardi fashion, the event was filled with joy and entertainment. The birthday party included a sushi bar and live music, setting the stage for family fun. Notably, Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Almánzar, brought an extra dose of excitement to the dance floor by sharing the spotlight with a Transformer robot. Meanwhile, Cardi delighted in a touching moment with her son, dancing to salsa music as they celebrated together.