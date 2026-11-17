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Apple’s latest offering, the iPhone Duo, which launched in September, has quickly become one of the most talked-about and sought-after smartphone releases in recent memory. Alongside the introduction of a new smart home collection and the groundbreaking touchscreen MacBook Pro, the Duo has dominated headlines in Apple’s busy launch season.

Unveiling the Foldable Duo

This innovative device represents Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market, boasting a premium price starting at $1,999. However, T-Mobile is offering an enticing deal that could save customers up to $1,200 off the purchase price, allowing select users to acquire the device with no upfront payments for qualifying plans. This offer spans over a 36-month payment plan, with various options available across storage tiers, including 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. T-Mobile also has the added advantage of being recognized by Ookla Speedtest as the best mobile network in the U.S., along with the largest and fastest 5G network. iPhone Duo Storage: 256GB – 2TB

Battery: Up to 31 hours video playback (inner display)

Display: 7.6” (inner), 5.4″ (outer)

Features and Specifications

Available in two sleek color options, “Star White” and “Night Sky,” the iPhone Duo features a dual display system that includes a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display and a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding inner display. The device promises impressive battery life, capable of up to 31 hours of video playback when using the inner display, and up to 44 hours when utilizing the outer display.

Camera Performance

The camera system on the Duo is equally advanced, showcasing a 12MP Center Stage front camera and a Dual Fusion camera setup that includes a 48MP Fusion main lens along with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide lens. Its innovative folding design allows users to leverage the outer display for a preview feature, making it easier to capture the perfect shot.

Versatile Display Options

The iPhone Duo’s displays are designed for adaptability in various orientations. The “standing” display mode functions like a tent, ideal for using as a bedside clock or calendar, while the “seated” display mode facilitates hands-free content viewing without the hassle of finding a support.

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