Chris Stapleton and Guns N' Roses Ignite 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' in Toronto

In an exhilarating turn of events, country music star Chris Stapleton took the stage as a special guest with Guns N’ Roses during their Toronto concert on Wednesday. A decade after opening for the rock legends, Stapleton joined Axl Rose, Slash, and the band to perform the iconic Bob Dylan classic “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

Stapleton’s Return to the Stage with GNR

Stapleton and Rose shared lead vocals, creating a memorable moment for fans in attendance. The country singer, who was in Toronto for his own concert at Rogers Stadium the following night, also played rhythm guitar as Slash delivered an extended guitar solo that delighted the audience.







A Decade of Musical Memories

Stapleton’s connection to Guns N’ Roses dates back to July 2016, when he opened for the band at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Reflecting on that night, he recalled, “When I was a kid, if you’d have told me I’d be up here playing before Guns N’ Roses, I’d have called you a liar.”

Backstage Encounters and Future Collaborations

During his recent appearance, Stapleton not only impressed the crowd but also had the opportunity to meet Axl Rose backstage. He described Rose as “a gentleman,” recalling, “[Rose] was great. Very polite and gracious and we got to say hi for a few minutes.” Their brief conversation covered music and left Stapleton with positive memories from that evening.