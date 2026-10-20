Excitement Builds as Rosalía, Daddy Yankee, and Silvana Estrada Take the Stage at 2026 Latin Grammys

The 2026 Latin Grammys are set to dazzle audiences with an impressive lineup of performers, led by some of the most celebrated names in Latin music. Touted as one of the biggest events in the industry, the ceremony will unfold on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year, fans can look forward to electrifying performances from top nominees including Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, and the 2026 Person of the Year, Daddy Yankee.

Star-Studded Performers

Rosalía is making waves as one of the most-nominated artists, earning seven nominations for her critically acclaimed fourth album Lux. Her nods include prestigious categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Song. Silvana Estrada is also in the spotlight, with her 2025 LP Vendrán Suaves Lluvias nominated for major awards like Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Joining the Lineup

Additional performers will include Jorge Drexler, who received seven nominations for his album Taracá, and Mon Laferte, who is up for six awards for Femme Fatale. Their performances promise to be highlights of the evening alongside other chart-topping artists like Anitta, Carín León, Rawayana, and Elena Rose—each vying for the highly competitive Album of the Year award.

Song of the Year Nominees Take the Stage

In a celebration of musical excellence, Song of the Year nominees Juanes and Vivir Quintana will grace the stage, adding to the ceremony’s dynamic atmosphere. They are joined by Kany García, nominated for Best Traditional Pop Album, Xavi, nominated for Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album, and Banda Los Recoditos, up for Best Banda Album.

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