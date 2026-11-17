Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, continues to navigate her royal responsibilities while adhering to established protocols. During a recent tour in Mumbai, India, on November 16, she found herself facing a request for an autograph from a young fan which, due to royal guidelines, she had to decline.

A Memorable Encounter in Mumbai

While on a street cricket demonstration alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Kate Middleton was seen interacting warmly with fans. A video shared by Hello showcased a touching moment where she courteously informed a young girl, “Sorry, I can’t sign this.” Instead of signing autographs, Kate extended a friendly handshake to the fan and later joined in on the cricket fun, taking a few swings on the makeshift pitch.

Understanding Royal Protocol

This incident is not an isolated one; it follows a similar situation in 2022 during the Chelsea Flower Show in London. There, she also denied a request for her autograph, explaining, “I’m not allowed to write my signature. It’s just one of those rules.” Such responses exemplify her commitment to royal traditions while still trying to connect with the public.