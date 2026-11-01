Stars You Didn’t Expect to See at NYC Marathon

The New York City Marathon is not just a proving ground for elite athletes; it also attracts a star-studded lineup of celebrities who seek the thrills and challenges of running. Among this year’s participants is Joe Amabile, a familiar face from The Bachelorette, who is making an incredible return to the race just three months after undergoing brain surgery to remove a blueberry-sized lesion. Amabile shares, “I wanted to focus on something positive. It helped me so much to put my mindset, not just on focusing on the surgery because a lot of it was just out of my hands, and the marathon is something that I can control.”

A Celebrity Running Craze

Amabile is not alone in this endeavor. Many celebrities are finding their stride across various cities, aiming to achieve that elusive runner’s high. Harry Styles and Cynthia Erivo have been seen hitting the streets in London, while Oprah Winfrey tackled Washington, D.C.’s Marine Corps Marathon. Additionally, Kevin Hart has been making strides in Chicago, and both Uzo Aduba and Will Ferrell conquered Boston’s infamous Heartbreak Hill.

NYC Marathon: A Celebrity Showcase

As the New York City Marathon approaches on November 1, over 50 celebrities, including several of Amabile’s fellow Bachelor Nation members, are preparing to join the race. Notable participants include Tayshia Adams, Zac Clark, Greg Grippo, Blake Horstmann, Matt James, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Andrew Spencer. As they carb up and gear up for the marathon, their collective energy and resilience add an exciting flair to the event.