Star-Studded Presence at US Open Finals: Who Showed Up?

Game, set, match! The US Open reached its crescendo as the final day drew in the star-studded crowd, gathering at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens. On Sunday, all eyes were on the thrilling championship match between rising talent Ben Shelton and seasoned competitor Alexander Zverev. The event not only showcased elite tennis but also attracted an array of A-list celebrities, enhancing the excitement of this prestigious tournament.

Star-Studded Attendance

Fans and tennis enthusiasts alike were excited to see a plethora of famous faces in the audience. Hollywood icons like Brad Pitt and Courteney Cox, along with culinary titan Martha Stewart, added glamour to the lively atmosphere. All attendees gathered to support their favorites, soaking in the electric ambiance that only a championship match can provide.

Celebrity Sightings



Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon in the Emirates suite. Fernando Alonso/Emirates

Other notable attendees included Lindsey Vonn, who was seen cheering from the stands, and the ever-stylish Anna Wintour, who infused her usual elegance into the event. Their presence only heightened the glamour of the occasion as celebrities mingled and captured the essence of excitement that accompanies a match of this caliber.

More A-list Guests



Martha Stewart Getty Images

As the match progressed, stars like Amy Schumer and Jeff Bezos were also spotted reveling in the thrilling atmosphere. Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez were among the guests who graced the Emirates suite, providing a snapshot of how diverse and vibrant the audience was.

Fashion and Fun on Display



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez AFP via Getty Images