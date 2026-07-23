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Jennifer Aniston Hails Courteney Cox’s Delightfully Evil Genius

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Jennifer Aniston Hails Courteney Cox's Delightfully Evil Genius

Jennifer Aniston is a fan of Courteney Cox‘s career pivot.

Aniston celebrates Cox’s move into directing and producing

Aniston publicly praised Cox’s work as a director and producer on the upcoming crime thriller Evil Genius after the film was added to the Toronto International Film Festival lineup. The movie stars Cox’s former sister-in-law Patricia Arquette and is based on the Netflix docuseries of the same name.

Social-media support and reactions

Re-sharing a post from Cox about the movie, Aniston wrote on Instagram Story July 21 alongside emojis of red hearts and clapping hands, “My girl!”

“So proud of you!!” the 57-year-old continued in the comments section of the Cox’s post, which her friend captioned, “When you really believe in something… don’t ever give up. Dreams can come true.”

Longstanding friendship and public praise

Aniston has been a longtime champion of Cox. At Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023, she said, “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney.”

“She is responsible for all of that,” Aniston continued in a speech with their Friends castmate Lisa Kudrow. “From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you.”

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