Star-Studded Moments: Celebrities Dazzling on the Red Carpet

The red carpet is a dazzling display of glamour, style, and star power, and few events capture this spectacle like the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Known for its vibrant energy and signature slime, this annual celebration draws every celebrity on the red carpet to showcase not only their fashion sense but also their playful spirit. As anticipation builds for the latest edition, fans are eager to see which stars will embrace the colorful chaos and steal the show.

Grab your ponchos—because the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are officially here.

For this year’s annual award show on June 21, first-time host Tyla will take the stage at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for a night of skateboard stunts, musical performances, orange blimps, and, of course, no shortage of neon green slime.

In fact, some of the stars gave fashion nods to the event’s signature sludge on the red carpet, including Wicked star Cesily Collette Taylor, who arrived wearing an all-green ensemble. Meanwhile, YouTuber Markell Washington’s dapper brown suit included bright green shoulder pads.

Leading the Nominations

This year, the red carpet buzzes with excitement as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations, each securing four nods. The competition is fierce with seasoned stars like Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez, and Jelly Roll close behind with three nominations apiece. Every celebrity on the red carpet is set on claiming the iconic Nickelodeon blimp, adding to the tension and excitement of the evening.

New Faces in the Spotlight

While Kids’ Choice Awards veterans are in the running, fresh faces such as Gracie Abrams, Cynthia Erivo, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey are stepping onto the red carpet for their first taste of the spotlight—and potentially the slime. Rumored to be a mix of vanilla pudding, apple sauce, green food coloring, and a little oatmeal, the slime adds an unforgettable element to the experience, leaving stars eager to join in on the fun.

Fashion and Fun

The red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is where style meets whimsy. This year, every celebrity on the red carpet has showcased their unique take on fashion, incorporating playful elements that nod to the event’s lively atmosphere. Whether it’s through vibrant hues or bold accessories, the stars have embraced the theme with creativity and flair.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards continue to captivate audiences with their blend of entertainment, humor, and style. With every celebrity on the red carpet vying for attention, the event promises to be a memorable night filled with laughter and, naturally, a lot of slime.