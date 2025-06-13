Top Celebrity Highlights on Jimmy Fallon: Bad Bunny & Ariana Grande

When it comes to late-night television, few hosts have consistently delivered as many memorable moments as Jimmy Fallon. Known for his infectious energy and comedic genius, Fallon has welcomed a slew of celebrity guests, creating some of the most talked-about segments on “The Tonight Show.” Among his best celeb guests are Bad Bunny and Ariana Grande, whose appearances have become iconic, showcasing why this program remains a staple in late-night entertainment.

Ariana Grande’s Memorable Appearance

From Studio 6B in the heart of New York City, “The Tonight Show” brings fans unparalleled entertainment, with Jimmy Fallon at the helm. One of the standout moments of the year was when pop sensation Ariana Grande joined the show alongside her “Wicked” co-star, Cynthia Erivo. Their visit in November was nothing short of exceptional as they recorded a catchy rap about their characters’ friendship. This trendy bop quickly went viral, amassing over 117 million views on TikTok and proving to be an earworm that lingered with fans.

Bad Bunny’s Unforgettable Cameo

Bad Bunny’s guest appearance is another highlight that fans won’t soon forget. The multi-talented Grammy winner joined Fallon as a cohost in January, much to the delight of viewers. Together, they surprised unsuspecting New York City subway riders with a spontaneous free concert, creating a unique and joyful experience that captivated both those present and audiences watching at home. Bad Bunny’s charm and charisma were on full display, further cementing his place as one of the best celeb guests on the show.

Chappell Roan’s Rising Star Moment

Last summer, the rising superstar Chappell Roan took the stage and delivered a performance that left a lasting impression. Not only did she reference RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Colby with the cheeky line, “I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” but she also created a viral moment by candidly asking Fallon, “Did you not know who I was before?” This authentic exchange added a refreshing layer to the episode, showcasing the natural chemistry and spontaneity that “The Tonight Show” is known for.

With guests like Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny, Jimmy Fallon continues to set the standard for late-night entertainment. Their appearances highlight the show’s ability to blend humor, music, and spontaneity, making it an enduring favorite among audiences. As fans eagerly anticipate what Fallon has in store next, it’s clear that these unforgettable moments have solidified “The Tonight Show” as a powerhouse in pop culture.